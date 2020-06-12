WATCH: Barber develops shield to protect customers from COVID-19

In an effort to protect his customers and salon workers from COVID-19, a barber has developed a safety shield with readily available resources.

According to the details, the barber, Edwin Ramirez, developed a movable plexiglass shield with a cutout large enough for the salon workers to fit their hands and tools through while cutting hair in New Jersey.

He said, “I started putting pieces together, and I said, you know what this can be? The thing that’s essential for barbers.”

Ramirez maintained that he has been making around 30 shields in a day, adding that he was selling them to other salons for$300 each.

Comments

comments