Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb

In honor of Barbie’s 60th birthday, Airbnb is giving Barbie doll fans the chance to stay in a life-size version of her Malibu house.

The iconic dollhouse in California has been listed on Airbnb, offering a group of four lucky guests a once-in-a-lifetime stay.

“From her hobby room and personal cinema, to the infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone, every corner of the house reflects Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere,” reads a press release shared by Airbnb.

“My Dreamhouse is the perfect place to be inspired and learn new things,” reads a message from “Barbie” on the listing page. “I hope it will feel like your Dreamhouse, too.”

It will open it’s doors for $60 per night from October 27 to October 29. Fans will be able to make reservations starting at 11 am (PST) on October 23.

During their stay, guests will get lessons from Olympic fencing expert Ibtihaj Muhammad and get a chance to see behind-the-scenes on tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center by pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

