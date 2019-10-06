Barrister Sultan says he apprised PM Khan regarding earthquake disasters in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mehmood on Sunday said that he has apprised PM Imran Khan regarding the disasters of the earthquake, ARY News reported.

In his latest statement, Barrister Mehmood said that the moral of the affected people of the quake-hit areas is high. He said that millions’ worth properties had been destroyed in the earthquake that hit Mirpur.

The politician said that he has suggested PM Khan for the construction of 3,000 houses for the affected people under his housing scheme and provision of Sehat Insaf health cards.

Mehmood vowed that he will also meet the Japanese ambassador to conduct a survey of the affected areas of the valley.

Earlier in the day, earthquake tremors felt in the Mirpur and adjoining areas with the initial reading of the severity recorded at 3.8 on the Richter scale.

According to details, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km, reported the metrological centre.

The epicentre of the quake was 12 km north-west of Jehlum, the MET office reported further.

It is pertinent to mention here that a strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on September 24.

