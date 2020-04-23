Basha Dam to be completed on time: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday reiterated that Diamer Basha Dam will be completed on time, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on Diamer Basha Dam, Asad Umar directed to expedite the pace of work on the project.

Matters pertaining to land acquisition for the dam, contracts for construction and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan CM Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and other high officials attended the meeting through video-link.

Earlier on March 6, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced that 25 water reservoir projects would be completed during the ongoing year.

The government had already utilized 42 percent of the funds earmarked for the water resources’ projects that is upto Rs 20 billion during the eight months of this year, said the federal minister while chairing a meeting to review projects of the water resources ministry.

The meeting was also attended by chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and officials from water resources and planning ministries.

