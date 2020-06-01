Web Analytics
Basketball star J.R. Smith roughs up vandal amidst Geroge Floyd protests

J.R. Smith

Basketball star J.R. Smith was caught on a video beating up an unidentified man, who allegedly vandalised Smith’s car during the George Floyd-fueled protests in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers star is captured kicking the man multiple times on the ground, before unleashing a haymaker on the person he claims smashed his car window.

Smith, 34, later confirmed he did assault the man, saying he chased the alleged vandal down after seeing him shatter his truck window.

“I just want y’all to know right now before you all see this

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard added that the area was residential and did not have any commercial buildings around.

He also explained what he did to the offender who broke his vehicle’s window.

“I chased him down and whooped him,” Smith continued. “So if the footage come out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped him**. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime.”

 

