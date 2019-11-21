This man’s ‘disgusting’ act at platform shocks social media

A viral photo doing rounds on social media, showing a man brushing his teeth before spitting out the contents onto the floor, has drawn ire of many.

Normally, the first thing with a toothbrush that comes into the mind is that the person would at least be using it in a bathroom or at least near its premises. But not in this case.

This image was caught on camera at a London tube platform from a woman, who witnessed the disgusting act first-hand and later posted it at her Twitter account.

Melissa Therms uploaded the snap with the caption: “Disgusting behaviour at Euston station this morning. Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform.”

The man, whose image was blurred, appeared to be heading into work and Melissa admitted ‘not a soul’ confronted him over the behaviour before another replied: “British being British.”

It wasn’t just the people sharing a morning commute with him who were left disgusted, with many others sharing their shock in the replies.

On user commented on her post saying: “I once sat next to a man on the tube who was cutting his finger nails. I thought that was disgusting, but this takes it to a whole new level!”

