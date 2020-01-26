Govt all set to launch ‘Baytee’ app to empower women

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is all set to launch a mobile application named ‘Baytee’ which is aimed at empowering women through information and communication technologies.

According to IT ministry, under the program “Baytee”, a mobile app is being launched which will act as a consolidated portal that will provide advocacy on women rights, disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women-focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, helpline, etc.

Using the “Baytee” mobile application, women will be able to:

Find advocacy programs on women rights

Receive news about laws and regulations regarding women rights

Inquire about schools and scholarships for women

Find nearby job and training opportunities

Seek health services in their area

Get information about the nearest woman police station and hostels.



It must be noted that former Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in November 2019 announced to develop a ‘Baytee’ mobile application for women.

The decision was made during a meeting held in Federal Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication with federal minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the chair.

