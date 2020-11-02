BDS defuses Indian origin anti-tank mine in Narowal

NAROWAL: An anti-tank mine found in the Zafarwal City of Punjab was defused on Monday by Bomb Disposal Squad, ARY News reported.

According to the BDS officials from Narowal, assigned to disarm the anti-tank mine, the nine-kilogram device, called 1A, is an Indian origin explosive.

The device was found near Dek Kangra Nullah bridge in Zafarwal, a small town in Punjab’s Narowal District.

The bomb disposal unit officials detained the mine after it was reported and successfully defused it.

It may be noted that police in Islamabad has announced security high alert in the capital territory after the Peshawar seminary bomb blast at a madrassah in Peshawar claimed seven lives and injured dozens of others.

READ: Security high alert declared in Islamabad after Peshawar blast

A spokesperson of the capital city police in a statement said that the I.G. Police Islamabad has directed for stepping up checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

“Security has been stepped up at the Red Zone and government and other buildings in the city,” the police spokesman said.

Comments

comments