BDS defuses explosive device on Karachi’s Tariq Road

KARACHI: A bomb disposal squad on Monday foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing an explosive device planted in a motorcycle, which was parked on Karachi’s Tariq Road, ARY News reported

According to the bomb disposal squad, the time bomb weighing over two kilograms was concealed inside the toolbox of the motorcycle.

Talking to journalists, counter-terrorism department’s (CTD) Inspector Sarwar Commando claimed that they had received intelligence reports about possible bids of terrorism at three different places in the metropolis.

BDS In-charge Ghulam Mustafa said that the time bomb was attached with a magnet’ on the motorcycle parked outside a restaurant on Tariq Road. Taking action on a tip-off, they rushed to the site and defused the bomb.

Earlier on December 15, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials had defused a ‘remote-controlled explosive device’ attached with a magnet from a vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi in the metropolis.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle had planted ‘a remote-controlled explosive device attached with a magnet’ on a vehicle parked near Bilawal Chowrangi (roundabout) in Karachi.

The discovery of the suspicious thing had created panic among citizens who were present at the locality. Police teams had immediately rushed to the site and summoned the Bomb Disposal Squad at the scene.

