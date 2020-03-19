‘Be fearful of Almighty, not coronavirus’, says Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday said that people need to be more fearful of Almighty Allah rather than fearing the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam (PMLQ) politician said that there was no need to panic amid the global pandemic and a cautioned and nuanced approach was the need of the hour.

Hussain said that hoarders and profiteers must be fearful of God’s wrath rather than looking to meet petty gains as the world is embroiled in a battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain strongly admonished those hoarding and profiteering off of the global calamity and said that they were the worst of mankind.

Hussain also urged those blessed with financial wealth to step forth and help those in need of assistance as the country and the world goes through testing times.

The former premier said that the nation should be united and have complete faith in Allah as they brace to tackle the fast-spreading coronavirus.

