Horrific Video: Bear chases mountain biker downhill

A heart-stopping video that began making the rounds on social media shows a black bear racing down a hillside chasing a mountain biker in Montana, US.

The cyclist had a very close encounter with a black bear that chased him down a mountain track in Whitefish.

The footage of the incident shows the predator pacing down the hill to chase the biker, who seemed to have maintained a good and safe distance. Had he not been on a bike, the incident could’ve panned out differently.

The clip of the chase was shared on Facebook by Montana Knife Company. They captioned it, “A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land… Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT.”

The short clip has now garnered thousands of views on Facebook.

