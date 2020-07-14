WATCH: Wild bear enters home looking for pizza

In a terrifying incident, a hungry wild black bear, following the wonderful aroma emanating from pizza boxes, entered into a house in Ontario, Canada.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on social media, the black bear can be seen walking in through the front door and foraging for pizza.

In the video, the bear is seen rummaging through a trio of pizza boxes on the floor before exiting back out through the front door.

Sean Atkinson, the owner of the house, said that the incident should serve as a reminder to not leave out garbage, as it can attract bears and other wildlife, United Press International reported.

