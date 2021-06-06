WATCH: Black bear gets trapped inside parked car

TENNESSEE: In a shocking incident, a black bear got trapped inside a parked car and destroyed the vehicle’s dashboard, airbag, radio and other things in Tennessee, US.

According to the details, Mary Jane Yarbrough, an art teacher at an school in Houston County, was staying in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to take an art class in preparation for the next academic session.

After reaching her destination, she had left her car parked on an incline overnight. Sometime in the night, the bear managed to open the door and climb inside. However, it was unable by unlocking the door.

Mary said it was her dog that first noticed the animal inside the car and started barking.

“It was 6 in the morning and I just keep hearing honking happening. I open the door. My dog is going crazy and I see that it’s my car that is honking and shaking and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, someone is in there. Someone is stuck in my car,” she said.

Once she got close, she noticed the black bear had smacked her window and destroyed other things inside.

“The bear actually like smacked the window and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a bear. It was just disbelief. Like there is no way,” Mary told THVII.

She called the police and one of the officers was able to shepherd the bear out of the vehicle. Although the animal didn’t have any injuries, it had destroyed the car’s dash, radio, airbag, and window coverings

“He ripped the dash, my airbag, the radio is out, he went through my glove box,” said Mary. She said the only edible thing inside the car was a protein bar, which the bear didn’t eat.

