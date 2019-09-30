WATCH: Bear roams freely in halls of middle school

PENNSYLVANIA: Security cameras at middle school captured footage of a bear roaming the halls of the building, US media reported this week.

Reports in the US media suggest that the young bear entered the school building in Pennsylvania after popping a window out of its frame.

The footage shown on several television channels showed the bear rooting around the hallways of Fretz Middle School in Bradford after entering it through a window.

“He wanted to see what’s going on in here. It was kind of neat to see him. He was kind of looking around. I think he wanted to stay,” Tina Slaven, School Principal told NBC 2.

Superintendent Katerine Pude said custodians were the only ones inside the building at the time of the bear’s evening visit and no injuries or major damage resulted.

The bear took a stroll down the hallways that were filled with young students just hours before, according to WICU.

Eventually, the bear spooked himself and took off running.

