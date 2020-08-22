WATCH: Bear steals bag of chips from grocery store

In a shocking incident, a brown wild bear crawled into a grocery store and stole a bag of chips in California.

In the footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, the wild bear can be seen wandering in the grocery store. After a few moments, the bear grabbed a bag of chips in its mouth and left the store.

The video was captured by a woman named Adina Baidoo who was walking out of the grocery store when she witnessed the sighting. The woman said that she was leaving the store with her cart when she nearly ended up in a head-on collision with the beast.

In a facebook post, she said that a witness made a high-pitched sound that caused her to look up in time to avoid walking right into the animal.

