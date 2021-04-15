Bear steals a pack of snacks from car, video goes viral  

In a shocking incident, a black bear stood upright, opened a parked car’s door, stole a pack of snacks and fled from the scene in Tennessee, US.

Footage of the incident shows the bear standing on two legs to deftly open an unlocked car door in Gatlinburg. Once that is done, it drops down on all fours and climbs inside the vehicle, only emerging a few seconds later with a packet of food in its mouth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“He’s getting in the car.. this is unbelievable,” one person can be heard saying in the video while others laugh incredulously at the scene unfolding in front of their eyes.

The bear soon loses interest in the snack it stole – a packet of peanuts – and drops it on the ground before moving away.

Black bears often stray out of the wilderness to hunt for food in Gatlinburg. “Gatlinburg is its own unique situation. There are so many people in Gatlinburg and everyone who lives around here knows there’s issues with bears being food conditioned and habituated to people,” said wildlife officer Dan Gibbs to WVLT.

Comments

comments