Bearish sentiments prevail at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 41603 points with a negative change of 164 points, ARY News reported.

PSX on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 41768 points with a positive change of 123 points.

A total of 253,882,830 shares were traded compared to the trade 222,325,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 14.5.

Total 371 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 121 recorded gains and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

It must be noted that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday touched 13-month high as KSE-100 Index rallied to 41,644 points with a positive change of 728 points.

