Bearish spell continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunges 264.03 points to close at 31565, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A total of 104,764,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 88,807,620 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.166 billion compared to Rs3.883 billion during last trading day.

Out of 362 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase while 212 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

On the other hand, Gold rates increased by Rs500 to Rs88,500 per tola in the local market on Wednesday.

The rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal rose by Rs430 to Rs75,874.

Gold held near a three-week peak today in the global market as an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump raised political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy, triggering a broader sell-off in equity markets,

Comments

comments