Bearish trend continues at PSX as benchmark plunges 131 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) noted bearish trend on Thursday as KSE 100 index lost 131 points to close at 31,433 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 124,475,550 shares were traded compared to the trade of 104,764,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.527 billion compared to Rs 4.166 billion during last trading day.

Out of 359 companies, share prices of 146 companies recorded increase while 186 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

On the other hand, Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs700 to Rs87800 per tola in the local market.

According to the details, the per tola price of gold reached at 87,800 after witnessing a decrease of Rs700 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs599 and currently trading at Rs75273.

Global gold rates, however, saw a $20 decrease today as the yellow metal was traded at $1510.

