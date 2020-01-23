Bearish trend continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,506.94 with the negative change of 54 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 230,827,150 shares were traded compared to the trade 177,984,850 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.773 billion as compared to Rs 9.289 billion during last trading day.

Total 368 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 154 recorded gain and 190 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and U.S. stock futures edged lower on Thursday as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13%. Australian shares were down 0.75%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.64%.

The Chinese yuan nursed losses in offshore trading, while safe-havens such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc held onto gains hours before a travel blockade of the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak starts later on Thursday.

