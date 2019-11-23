Beggar arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: Police claimed to have arrested a 45-year-old beggar for allegedly kidnapping and raping a nine-year-old minor girl in Minchinabad area of Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Ghumandpur police said that the arrested suspect, Mushtaq Dhaddi, a resident of Minchinabad, confessed to the crime during the interrogation and the medical report of the minor girl confirmed the sexual assault.

The police officials said that the suspect was a beggar by profession and go around various areas for begging. He made friendship with the victim’s father, Barish Ali, a poor labourer in Ghumandpur, the officials said and added that the beggar also financially supported the labourer in difficult hour to get his confidence.

On November 3, the beggar along with his accomplices kidnapped the labourer’s minor daughter and escaped from the area. He go around various areas for begging and subjected the minor girl to sexual assault multiple times.

Police had registered a case against the suspect on behalf of his father and launched investigations. On tracing his call data, the police finally arrested the suspected beggar from the deserted area of Lalamusa and recovered the minor girl from his makeshift hut.

