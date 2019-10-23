Beggars create nuisance in Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University

KHAIRPUR: Beggars have thronged the Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, making it difficult for students to continue their study in an awkward environment of the university, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video, it can be seen that a large number of beggars, both male and female, roaming free inside the premises of Shah Abdul Latif University.

The beggars frequently made their entrance into classrooms and irritate students. The university administration didn’t initiate a crackdown against beggars so far.

Professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more and more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession.

Read More: Murad orders crackdown on beggars’ racket

Sindh government last year had announced to launch crackdown on professional beggars in Karachi and other parts of the province, but it looks like govt has failed to curb the beggars.

The provincial government also announced to improve the functioning of the Child Protection Authority

It is pertinent to mention that rackets of beggars also use minor kids in sweltering and freezing weathers for their personal interest.

They have invented several new methods to get money from people. According to a report, the number of beggars have doubled in three years.

