Body of Begum Shamim Akhtar to reach Pakistan on Saturday: sources

LAHORE: The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, would reach Pakistan on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported quoting family sources.

According to Sharif family sources, the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar would be sent from London on Friday. “It would be dispatched via a private airline’s flight and would reach Pakistan on Saturday at 6:45 am,” the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Monday it was reported that a delay has been caused in efforts to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, from London.

“The members of the Sharif family in London are trying to get the needed documents like death certificate, NOC for carrying the body and other related papers for dispatching the body to Pakistan at earliest,” they said.

The sources further said that it is still yet to be decided as to who would accompany the body from London.

According to reports, the funeral prayers of the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would be offered in London before bringing the body back to Pakistan.

The funeral prayers of Shamim Akhtar would be offered at Central Mosque Regent Park Street in London.

The body would then be shifted to a morgue, the sources said adding that it would be brought back to Pakistan via any flight to Lahore.

A spokesman of the Jati Umrah, the residence of the Sharif family, said that Begum Shamim Akhtar would be laid to rest at the family graveyard of the Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said that the funeral would be offered in Pakistan at Sharif Medical Centre and it would take two to three days to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

