Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has been shifted to hospital after he diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The actor currently in a hospital for medical care after being tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, Behroze’s son Shahroz Sabzwari confirmed that his father tested Covid positive some six days ago and has been at the hospital since.

“We shifted him to hospital soon after he showed up some symptoms,” said Shahroz.

Other Pakistani celebrities who had also tested positive for Covid include Nida Yasir, Danish Nawaz, Rubina Ashraf, Jawad Ahmed and Vasay Chaudhry.

In the wake of the second Covid wave across the country, the government has imposed several restrictions and made it mandatory to wear a face mask.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has recorded 3,499 new cases and 39 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 39 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,205. 1,586 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,469 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 51,654.

