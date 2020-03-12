Behroze Sabzwari is all praise for PM Imran Khan

Veteran actor Behroze Sabwari shared his thoughts about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s governance and gave some advice to fellow artists.

About the current government, he said on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh that “I am a big fan of Imran Khan. He is an honest man and is trying his level best” to resolve Pakistan’s issues.

“It will take sometime to fix whatever has been happening with our country,” he added.

The Tanhaiyaan actor gave the premier five points on a scale of 10 on his two-year governance so far. He said he is hopeful that the prime minister will complete his term.

He went onto say he appreciates the change that people who wronged this country are now afraid of doing it.

When asked about Marvi Sirmed and playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s recent controversy, he said “Khalil-ur-Reham Qamar is a great writer, there’s no doubt about it but he is a highly emotional person.”

He also gave some advice to his fellow actors. He wants Bushra Ansari to keep making everyone laugh around her and Ismail Tara to take care of his health.

Behroze went onto say that his wife is his “life” and his son Shehroz is extremely obedient as well as a passionate actor.

