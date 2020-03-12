Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Behroze Sabzwari is all praise for PM Imran Khan

Behroze Sabzwari

Veteran actor Behroze Sabwari shared his thoughts about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s governance and gave some advice to fellow artists.

About the current government, he said on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh that “I am a big fan of Imran Khan. He is an honest man and is trying his level best” to resolve Pakistan’s issues.

“It will take sometime to fix whatever has been happening with our country,” he added.

The Tanhaiyaan actor gave the premier five points on a scale of 10 on his two-year governance so far. He said he is hopeful that the prime minister will complete his term.

He went onto say he appreciates the change that people who wronged this country are now afraid of doing it.

When asked about Marvi Sirmed and playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s recent controversy, he said “Khalil-ur-Reham Qamar is a great writer, there’s no doubt about it but he is a highly emotional person.”

He also gave some advice to his fellow actors. He wants Bushra Ansari to keep making everyone laugh around her and Ismail Tara to take care of his health.

Behroze went onto say that his wife is his “life” and his son Shehroz is extremely obedient as well as a passionate actor.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Twitter has found Ahad Raza Mir’s Indian lookalike

Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell goes on full protection mode at airport amid coronavirus scare

Lifestyle

Naimal Khawar thinks braids can solve any bad hair day

Lifestyle

Tokyo Disney parks extend closure until early April over coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close