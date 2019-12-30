Web Analytics
Behroze Sabzwari reacts to Syra-Shahroz divorce rumours

Veteran actor Behroze Sabwari has cleared the air on rumours surrounding his son Shahroz’s divorce with wife Syra Yousuf. 

Social media is abuzz with news of the couple’s split. They have been married for seven years and have a five-year-old daughter Nooreh.

Syra and Shahroze are even trending on Twitter as fans hope there’s no authenticity to the rumours.

But in a recent interview with a news publication, Behroze dismissed rumours of their divorce. He said that the two are extremely private and conflicts are inevitable in every relationship.

The actor expressed his displeasure over people speculating that the duo has separated. However, he confirmed an ongoing conflict between them and said he hopes they will resolve things on their own.

Behroze went onto add that Syra is the mother of his grandchild and the Sabwari family loves her. The actress is currently staying with her ailing father, he said.

The duo got married in 2012 after years of on and off romance. They haven’t responded to the rumours yet. The starlet’s Instagram name; Syra Shahroz remains unchanged as well.

