Belgian farmer mistakenly changes border with France

A Belgian farmer mistakenly changed the border between Belgium and France by 7 1/2 feet.

Historians walking the area in which stones had been placed to mark the border between Belgium and France under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk noticed one of the stones had been moved into Bousignies-sur-Roc, France, a Belgaion official said.

Mayor Erquelinnes David Lavaux said a local farmer apparently moved a 330-pound stone out of the path of his tractor and didn’t return it to its original location.

Avec une équipe de tf1 à la frontière entre Bousignies et Montignies. On a bougé la borne de 1819, la Belgique et notre… Posted by David Lavaux on Monday, 3 May 2021

“Belgium and our municipality are enlarged; the French don’t agree, obviously. Gonna have to put things back in place,” Lavaux wrote in a Facebook post.

He said the farmer will not face any legal consequences if he returns the stone to its original position.

“I was happy, my town was bigger,” Lavaux joked. “But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree.”

Comments

comments