Belgium foreign minister expresses concern over Kashmir situation in phone call with Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Belgium counterpart Didier Reynders on Tuesday to brief him on the current situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister highlighted illegal and unilateral steps by the Indian government to change the disputed status of the occupied region and its demographic structure.

He added these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

FM Qureshi underscored that India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, Pakistan, other states and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He underlined that the actions taken by India entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The foreign minister apprised him on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the occupied region, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

Foreign Minister Reynders expressed concern on the human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that further escalation would have severe impact on peace and security in the region. He reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitative role.

The two leaders agreed to continue working together for peace and stability in the region.

