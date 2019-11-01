Bella Hadid’s beauty hack to reduce puffy eyes

Tired eyes can take us by surprise, so they usually need to be dealt with quickly. Here is supermodel Bella Hadid’s go-to-secret when recovering from a long day, tiring week or a jet lag.

All you have to do is take a trip to the freezer for some ice cubes. After having spent 40 hours on a flight, the 23-year-old model’s face needed an instant refresh when she landed in New York for a shoot.

According to Vogue, she rubbed a cube of ice on her face for a natural glow.

“Bella had just come from a long week of being on flights, so we wanted to give her an instant refresh before another shoot,” explained her makeup artist, Sam Visser.

He said “Prepping the face with an ice facial instantly wakes up and brightens the skin, while the cooling effect reduces inflammation and swelling.”

Another reason to try this hack is to help your makeup glide on the skin easily.

“An ice facial is important in the prep stages of makeup because it allows me to use less coverage on the skin, which is already awake and glowing,” Visser added.

Skincare enthusiasts must make an ice facial a daily ritual as it will yield a healthy complexion that shines on its own.

