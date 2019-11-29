Bella Hadid donates 600 trees to help reduce her carbon footprint

American model Bella Hadid will be donating 600 trees to be planted in an effort to make up for the environmental impact the many flights she takes travelling for work has.

The 23-year-old model made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday. “Donating 600 trees to be planted, 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year,” she wrote.

That means she took almost 30 flights in three months.

Bella Hadid added “It makes me sad how much my job affects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously affecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love.”

She shared that she is starting plantation with her home state of California and the Amazon following the recent disastrous wildfires. Hadid also requested her followers to help her identify other spots where trees need to be planted.

“I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires,” she said.

Hadid said her environmental efforts are a small contribution. “I know it’s not much, but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.”

Bella Hadid concluded with promising to plant her own tree as soon as she returns home.

