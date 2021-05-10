We stand with Palestine, says Bella Hadid amid Israeli terror

Supermodel Bella Hadid is not one to shy away from her Palestinian roots, a fact that was highlighted once again over the weekend when she took to Instagram to voice out her support for the nation in the wake of Israeli oppression.

The 24-year-old turned to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of stories explaining the current situation in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, and also reshared her sister Alana Hadid’s Instagram story on her own profile with a heartfelt message.

“My sisters and I, we speak in a family group chat every day. Mostly about Palestine and all that goes on. It is so hard to put into words how I feel,” wrote Bella. “I feel the pain of my ancestors. I cry for them. I cry for my Palestinian brothers and sisters, there now, feeling unsafe and scared.”

“This needs to stop, there is NO room for this in 2021!!!! My sister (Alana) wrote perfectly how I feel today. We are proud (to be) Palestinian and we stand with Palestine,” she added.

The original story by Alana features a tearful selfie of the designer with her own heart-wrenching message. “Hate is not the answer. Everyone’s God teaches love,” she wrote.

The supermodel sibling-duo Bella and Gigi Hadid are the daughters of Mohamed Hadid, a real-estate developer born in Palestine.

