Belongings of PIA plane crash victims handed over to heirs

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday said that belongings and luggage of the deceased passengers flying on PK-8303 that had crashed in Karachi have been handed over to their heirs, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the PIA said that 28 families had been handed over 128 items of their beloved through a transparent process.

In the first phase, 425 items of the plane crash victims had been placed for identification at PIA Training Centre near Terminal 1, old airport Karachi, he added.

The belongings include jewellery, electronic items, educational documents and other things, the spokesperson said. He maintained that the concerned families can get the belongings of their beloved after identifying the items on the website.

The spokesperson maintained that the belongings were being handed over to their heirs in phases under the supervision of an international insurance team.

