Benazir Bhutto’s assassination was biggest loss of country: Dr Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has termed assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a biggest loss of the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While paying tribute to the slain former first ever female prime minister of Pakistan, Dr Qadri said, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a clever political leader, and was considered as one of the most dynamic figures in the world.

“Benazir’s stance against terrorism was loud and clear”, he said, and added she wanted to see Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state.

PAT chief said assassination of Benazir Bhutto was a biggest blow for Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that eleventh death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

Benazir’s assassination

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that resulted in billions of rupees loss to the country.

Comments

comments