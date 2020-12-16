PPP huddle discusses organizing Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto chaired Wednesday high-level party huddle to discuss events planned on the two-time prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, ARY News reported.

The session deliberated over administrative matters in organizing relevant events to commemorate her lifetime and lament her murder. It also finalized event schedule for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where the late PPP leader is laid to rest.

It may be noted that Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders will attend the programs decided for December 27 and there hosting and political programs were also mooted in the session today.

The PPP leaders to attend the huddle today included Qaim Ali Shah, Sherry Rehman, Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Aijaz Jakhrani, Manzoor Wasam, Nasir Hussain Shah, and Aajiz Dhamrah.

Separately today, PPP Senator Taj Haider wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), demanding to hold by-election on vacant seats in Sindh.

The letter stated that the provincial seats in Sindh were still vacant including PS-43 Sanghar, PS-52 Umerkot and PS-88 Malir-II. He said in his letter that the said constituencies were not declared sensitive in term of coronavirus infections.

The letter stated that the provincial seats in Sindh were still vacant including PS-43 Sanghar, PS-52 Umerkot and PS-88 Malir-II. He said in his letter that the said constituencies were not declared sensitive in term of coronavirus infections.

