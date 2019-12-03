RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday announced to commemorate the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the party has for the first time decided to hold the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir in Rawalpindi at the place of her martyrdom.

“Talking with heavy heart that it was a very difficult decision to hold the public meeting here,” Kaira said.

Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto has decided to hold December 27 public meeting at the place of martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

He said efforts being made to eliminate the People’s Party with false cases against its leaders.

Replying a question Kaira said that what Maulana Fazlur Rehman is saying, other opposition parties also talking about same matter. “His stance have weight,” Kaira said.

He said the institutions have behaved differently with the People’s Party than other parties.

Comments

comments