German envoy raises concerns over HR violations in IOJK

LAHORE: Germany ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, on Thursday expressed concerns over ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported.

Bernhard Schlagheck, while talking to journalists in Lahore today, urged for normalcy along Line of Control amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

While commenting over trade ties between Pakistan and Germany, he said that the current trade volume stood at $3 billion. He expressed satisfaction over the trade volume between both countries. The German envoy stressed for departmental development in the trade.

He was of the view that 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population is youth which could play an important role in the development of the country. The envoy vowed that the Germany government will provide maximum assistant to Pakistan for the enhancement of youth capabilities.

Earlier in October, Pakistan and Germany had signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth 23.4 million Euro (PKR 3.9 billion).

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck signed the agreement. Technical assistance will be extended to projects in the area of social protection, technical and vocational education, support for local governance and improvement of labour and social standards in Pakistan’s textile industry.

These schemes are in line with the priority areas of the Government of Pakistan and are geared towards impacting the lives of the common people.

The two sides emphasised cordial relations between Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening their cooperation. They highlighted the importance of actively collaborating in finalisation of project objectives to ensure that concerns of the end beneficiaries are addressed.

