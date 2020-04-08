Web Analytics
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign: statement

Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Democratic debate coronavirus

WASHINGTON: US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday in a conference call with staff, his campaign said in a statement.

Sanders plans to address supporters during a livestream at 11:45 ET, the statement said.

Sanders, who has served as the junior United States Senator from Vermont since 2007 and as U.S. Representative for the state’s at-large congressional district from 1991 to 2007, is  the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history, although he has a close relationship with the Democratic Party, having caucused with House and Senate Democrats for most of his congressional career.

Sanders ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president and is running for the 2020 nomination. Before entering each race, he pledged to serve as a Democrat if elected.

An advocate of social democratic and progressive policies, Sanders is known for his opposition to economic inequality and neoliberalism. On domestic policy, he supports labor rights, universal and single-payer healthcare, paid parental leave, tuition-free tertiary education, and an ambitious Green New Deal to create jobs addressing climate change.

Developing story…. more to follow

