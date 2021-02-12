‘Edible’ Bernie Sanders’ meme goes viral on social media

Memes portraying Bernie Sanders have gone viral on social media since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, however, this time he is turned into food art, depicted with several vegetables to be specific.

Bernie Sanders went viral in January after a picture of him, seated alone at the US Capitol, watching Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States respectively, was circulated all over the internet. The US Senator was spotted in a winter jacket and patterned mittens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Marshall Art (@sandramarshallart)



Sandra Marshall recreated the Bernie Sanders meme with vegetables such as kale, potatoes and cauliflower. Her creativity is stupendous since she managed to replicate Sanders’s exact pose as he was photographed on Inauguration Day.

Sandra shared her artwork on her social media accounts.

Edible Bernie. Kale, cauliflower, and new potatoes. pic.twitter.com/8d91vLwylC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2021



The photo of Bernie Sanders gained wider attention after renowned author Stephan King shared it online.

Marshall, who first posted the picture of her unique creation on her Facebook and Instagram profiles thanked all after it went viral across social media platforms.

She thanked everyone for sharing a news article, in another post highlighting how much it meant to her as the post was viewed over 3 million times. “Before posting my Super Bowl platter today, I wanted to take time to say thank you to all of you who appreciate and share my work.

Before posting my Super Bowl platter today, I wanted to take time to say thank you to all of you who appreciate and… Posted by Sandra Marshall Art on Sunday, 7 February 2021

