Better Pak-Afghan relation necessary for durable peace: US statement

ISLAMABAD: The United States has said that better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are inevitable for lasting peace in the region, ARY News reported.

US embassy in Islamabad has issued a press released on conclusion of the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan and his meetings with the Prime Minister, Army Chief and other Pakistani officials.

The statement said that the US continues to be encouraged by the role Pakistan has played to advance the peace process in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad held talks with Additional Secretary for Foreign Affairs Aftab Khokhar during his visit and the two sides reviewed developments in the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Khalilzad held talks with Pakistani leadership and briefed Pakistani officials on substantial progress made in talks over the last month and planned next steps.

Khalilzad and Pakistani officials also discussed the benefit of improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations in reaching, implementing, and sustaining a durable peace, the embassy statement said.

The peace in Afghanistan will benefit both countries from the increased regional connectivity, cooperation and integration, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has announced to issue five-year visa for US businessmen and tourists, a statement said.

The United States will also issue five-year visa to Pakistani citizens. The decision will benefit the investors and tourists of both the countries.

Comments

comments