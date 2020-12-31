BEWARE! Drunk driving tonight will land you in serious trouble

KARACHI: Traffic Police have Thursday warned Karachiites against violating traffic rules while celebrating the new year especially driving while drunk as the wardens are carrying breathalyser to detect any transgressions, ARY News reported.

On suspicions, the wardens are halting the cars and checking if the drivers are in senses or intoxicated.

Those found drunk will face a three-pronged penalty as they will be challaned while their vehicles will be confiscated and they will, in fact, have to face arrests, the police noted.

Personnel assigned on different parts of the city will keep a check on all vehicles and make sure the drivers take breathalyzer tests.

It is pertinent to note that amid a growing number of fatal road accidents due to drunk driving, Sindh police earlier decided to procure breathalyzer police to discourage the practice of driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

According to police officials, as many as 90 breathalyzers would be procured initially. The devices will be first deployed in different parts of Karachi and then expanded to other districts of the province, they added.

They said the traffic police have got a sample of the device used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath. It was told that a relevant committee would give a go-ahead for the procurement.

The officials said those found driving under the influence of alcohol will not only be fined but also arrested.

