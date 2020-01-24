BEWARE: This TikTok video challenge causes fire

Fire officials in Massachusetts have warned of a video challenge on social media platform TikTok.

The challenge involves using the plug part of a phone charger, partially inserting it into the wall outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs. The result is sparks, electrical system damage and in some case fire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It has sparked concerns after three incidents, including scorched outlets in Plymouth and Holden and a fire at Westford Academy were reported.

A fire official said a Westford student who participated in the challenge is facing charges.

Also Read: TikTok craze claims another life

Firefighters responded to Plymouth North High School at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of an electrical outlet that was sparking.

A teacher told firefighters that two students had plugged the charger in and dropped the penny between the outlet and charger causing the outlet to spark and smoke.

Photos shared by the Plymouth Fire Department show the penny fused to the charger. No one was injured in the incident.

Also Read: TikTok issues a broad ban

“The other issue can be that you do damage to some electrical wiring behind the wall and a fire could be undetected and burning in the walls, endangering everyone that’s in the building,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Maestas called the incident an “irresponsible act.”

“We are working with the Plymouth Police and Fire Departments to fully understand the scope of this issue and pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Maestas said in a statement.

Comments

comments