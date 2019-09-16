Emmy Awards: Beyonce goes home empty-handed

LOS ANGELES: A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed.

The documentary named Leaving Neverland was named best documentary at a ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of television’s main Emmy awards show next week.

The program, which aired earlier this year, 10 years after Jackson’s death, was met with outrage by his family and brought fresh scrutiny to the Thriller singer’s legacy.

Jackson’s family and his estate have denied the accounts in the documentary, calling them a “rehash of dated and discredited allegations.”

Beyonce, whose 2018 Coachella festival concert film Homecoming went into Saturday’s ceremony with six Emmy nominations was beaten in all categories.

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke special with former Beatle Paul McCartney returning to his Liverpool hometown won over Homecoming for pre-recorded variety special, while the filmed version of Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed one-man Broadway show triumphed for variety special directing.

Long-running show The Simpsons won the Emmy for best animated series.

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, the travel and food show hosted by U.S. celebrity chef Bourdain who died by suicide in 2018, won two Emmys.

The main Emmy awards will be handed out on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles, with Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, leading the race for best drama and best comedy series.

