Beyoncé reveals she’s working on new music!

Beyonce has got her ‘beyhive’ buzzing with an exciting revelation made in a special conversation with her Destiny’s Child pals Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, reported Huffington Post.

Williams let fans eavesdrop on the songstress’ on Wednesday, sharing a snippet from a conversation between the three on her personal Instagram. While the three discussed a number of things, one thing caught listeners’ ears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Michelle Williams🦋 (@michellewilliams)

As Rowland shared that she was cooking some soup during their talks, Beyonce chimed in with, “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

That’s sure to get fans of Queen B in a tizzy, with many wondering if she is working on a new album to follow up 2018’s Everything is Love that she released in collaboration with husband JAY-Z. She last released a song in June 2020, titled Black Parade, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

Comments

comments