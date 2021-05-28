Web Analytics
Beyoncé reveals she’s working on new music!

Beyonce New Music

Beyonce has got her ‘beyhive’ buzzing with an exciting revelation made in a special conversation with her Destiny’s Child pals Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, reported Huffington Post.

Williams let fans eavesdrop on the songstress’ on Wednesday, sharing a snippet from a conversation between the three on her personal Instagram. While the three discussed a number of things, one thing caught listeners’ ears.

As Rowland shared that she was cooking some soup during their talks, Beyonce chimed in with, “I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly.”

That’s sure to get fans of Queen B in a tizzy, with many wondering if she is working on a new album to follow up 2018’s Everything is Love that she released in collaboration with husband JAY-Z. She last released a song in June 2020, titled Black Parade, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

