Acclaimed American singer and actress Beyonce and her whole family got tested for coronavirus.

The Hollywood star’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson said that the family tested negative for Covid-19.

The 66-year-old is hoping for big in-person reunion as she misses her grandchildren including Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Sir and Rumi.

“We all got tested,” she shared. “We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together — and I can actually touch them for real.”

The mother-daughter duo recently launched a campaign BeyGOOD to encourage Houston residents to get tested for the novel coronavirus as a way to slow the spread of the virus.

