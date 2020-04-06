Bhara Kahu, Shehzad Town to be de-sealed after clearance from health dept

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) deputy commissioner said on Monday Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town localities, which have been sealed due to coronavirus, will be de-sealed after clearance from health officials.

He said reports of a few suspected coronavirus patients are yet to be received. These areas will be de-sealed once their reports come out negative, he said, adding the final decision in this regard would be taken after approval of the health authorities.

Earlier, on April 1, the Rimsha Colony in Sector H-9 was de-sealed. It was also completely locked down on March 23 after a COVID-19 positive patient emerged there.

Read More: Lockdown lifted in Bannu locality after family of COVID-19 victim tests negative

Separately, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat in a series of tweets said there are 82 confirmed patients of COVID-19 in Islamabad at the moment. Of them, twelve are admitted in hospitals while the rest have not shown any severe symptoms and thus, have been put in home quarantine

“We have no deaths in ICT Alhamdolillah. We have checked more than 71000 houses and tested 2700 people,” he said.

“We have compiled their data and shared with all provinces. If we manage to keep the virus contained till 4th of May, epidemiologists tell me that we will win the first battle. Islamabad plz cooperate with us for 1 more month.”

Read More: UC Manga de-sealed after 109 patients tested negative for coronavirus

Comments

comments