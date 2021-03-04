PPP, PML-N top leadership meet in Lahore to hammer out PDM strategy

LAHORE: The leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto called Thursday on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and reveled the upset win of joint opposition contender Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate elections yesterday, ARY News reported.

The opposition alliance leaders are also set to discuss in the meeting today the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) strategy for the times ahead wherein the leadership of both parties is huddled to exchange ideas.

READ: PDM to start long march on March 26 from Karachi: Ahsan Iqbal

Separately today, PML-N general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal announced PDM would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

While addressing PML-N general council meeting in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that the long march will begin from Karachi on March 26 and caravans from all over the country will reach the federal capital by March 30.

“PDM has decided that convoys from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on March 30 at 3 o’clock. PDM’s movement has entered into the final stage,” said Iqbal.

The PML-N leader further said that any type of division within the party will not be tolerated, adding that PML-N under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will win the next elections in Azad Kashmir.

