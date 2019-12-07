Bid to smuggle eight rare falcons foiled in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers on Saturday conducted a raid on a bus and foiled a bid to smuggle falcons to Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, eight rare falcons were seized from the HUB check post during an attempt to smuggle them to Quetta.

The rangers, later on, handed over rare falcons to Custom officials.

Earlier, on October 27, the Sindh Wildlife Department seized 10 rare falcons from the Jinnah Terminal. The falcons were initially kept in the custody of customs officials and were later handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The wildlife department sources said that one of the falcons died while it was in custom officials’ custody and the remaining two died soon after the birds were handed over to the department.

Comments

comments