Bid to smuggle four fawns foiled in Karachi

KARACHI: The Wildlife Department on Sunday conducted a raid at Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad toll plaza and foiled an attempt to smuggle four fawns, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sindh wildlife department, during a raid arrested 8 culprits who were involved in smuggling of four fawns through a fake permit. The fawns were one-month-year old.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Earlier in July, Rangers personnel foiled a bid to smuggle two rare deer in Umerkok, district of Sindh.

According to details, the Rangers personnel recovered two precious deer from a car of offenders who left their vehicle at Gostro check post in fear of checking.

The Rangers has handed over the two recovered precious deer to Wildlife department. The officials further said that the criminals who managed to flee belonged to Tharparkar district.

