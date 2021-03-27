Web Analytics
Big blow to PPP as several Larkana leaders join PTI

LARKANA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leaders from Larkana on Saturday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

They made the announcement after meeting with PTI Senator Safiullah Abro here in Larkana. The PPP leaders who joined PTI belonged to four Union Councils of Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, Saifullah Abro said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message will be delivered to every nook and corner of Sindh.

“PTI  will bring change in Sindh and give tough time to PPP in local body elections,” he said, adding that Tahir Shah has been appointed PTI’s Larkana president.

