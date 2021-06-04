Web Analytics
Bigg Boss famed Sana Khan defends her choice to wear hijab

Former Indian actor Sana Khan, who quit showbiz last year, gave a befitting reply to an online troll on Instagram for questioning her hijab, reported Times of India.

Sana Khan turned to her faith for solace following a nasty public breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis and has since married Mufti Anas Syed in November 2020. She has since been seen with a hijab and even cleared her social media before starting afresh.

However, she is regularly trolled by people questioning her decision to wear the hijab, and in one such case recently, a user left a comment asking what was the need of studying so much when at the end of the day she had to wear a hijab.

 

Seems like Sana Khan has had enough of such comments, and she gave a befitting yet polite reply to the comment, writing, “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah.”

We’re all for people shutting down unnecessary criticism and moral policing. Good on Sana for standing her ground – as they say, kill them with kindness!

Since leaving the entertainment industry, Sana Khan is living a blissful life with her husband, away from the spotlight. She is, however, active on social media and regularly shares snippets of her life with fans and followers.

